Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/17 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 72 45 .615 _ _ 2-8 L-3 41-17 31-28
Tampa Bay 62 53 .539 9 +1 6-4 W-4 35-22 27-31
Toronto 61 54 .530 10 _ 2-8 L-3 35-25 26-29
Baltimore 61 55 .526 10½ ½ 6-4 W-2 33-21 28-34
Boston 58 59 .496 14 4 5-5 W-2 29-30 29-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 62 55 .530 _ _ 7-3 L-2 30-24 32-31
Minnesota 60 55 .522 1 1 5-5 W-2 33-25 27-30
Chicago 61 56 .521 1 1 7-3 W-5 30-29 31-27
Kansas City 48 70 .407 14½ 14½ 5-5 L-2 29-34 19-36
Detroit 45 74 .378 18 18 2-8 W-2 26-33 19-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 75 43 .636 _ _ 5-5 L-2 39-18 36-25
Seattle 64 54 .542 11 +1½ 6-4 W-2 31-26 33-28
Texas 52 64 .448 22 5-5 L-1 26-33 26-31
Los Angeles 51 66 .436 23½ 11 6-4 L-2 26-35 25-31
Oakland 42 75 .359 32½ 20 1-9 W-1 17-38 25-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 75 42 .641 _ _ 7-3 L-2 40-19 35-23
Atlanta 72 46 .610 +7½ 8-2 W-8 39-22 33-24
Philadelphia 65 51 .560 +1½ 7-3 W-2 32-26 33-25
Miami 52 65 .444 23 12 4-6 W-2 25-32 27-33
Washington 39 79 .331 36½ 25½ 3-7 L-1 19-43 20-36
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 64 51 .557 _ _ 7-3 W-2 38-21 26-30
Milwaukee 62 53 .539 2 1 5-5 W-1 30-23 32-30
Chicago 48 67 .417 16 15 6-4 W-1 24-34 24-33
Cincinnati 45 70 .391 19 18 3-7 L-2 25-36 20-34
Pittsburgh 45 71 .388 19½ 18½ 2-8 L-5 24-30 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 80 35 .696 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-15 40-20
San Diego 65 54 .546 17 _ 4-6 L-2 33-24 32-30
San Francisco 59 57 .509 21½ 8-2 W-5 34-27 25-30
Arizona 53 63 .457 27½ 10½ 6-4 L-2 32-29 21-34
Colorado 51 67 .432 30½ 13½ 4-6 L-3 33-30 18-37

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.