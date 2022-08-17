Alexa
Death's head hawkmoth appears at Taiwan funeral parlor in Ghost Month

The nocturnal insect featured on 'The Silence of the Lambs' poster is not a rare species

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 21:00
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A greater death's head hawkmoth appeared on a wall outside the autopsy room of the Chiayi City Funeral Service and Cemetery three days in a row during Ghost Month, causing goosebumps for passersby.

A forensic medical expert of the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office, who has been going to the autopsy room every day since Monday (Aug. 15), spotted the moth, aka "bee robber," CNA reported.

The back of the moth has a skull pattern and appears on the well-known “The Silence of the Lambs” poster. The forensic medical expert had not seen the type of moth before.

National Chiayi University Department of Plant Medicine associate professor Lin Ming-tung (林明瑩) said on Wednesday that an adult death's head hawkmoth’s wingspan is about 10-15 centimeters. The nocturnal insect is not rare and is attracted to light sources (phototaxis), Lin added.

Sometimes people think they can hear the insect buzz, but actually it is the sound of the insect fluttering its wings.
bee robber
hawkmoth
Chiayi City
autopsy room

