Taiwan Air Force demonstrates mounting of missiles on F-16V jets

Fighter jets equipped with Harpoon, AIM-120 missiles at a fighter plane base in Hualien

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 20:28
The Air Force demonstrates how to mount missiles on an F-16V in Hualien Wednesday. 

The Air Force demonstrates how to mount missiles on an F-16V in Hualien Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force demonstrated how to hang missiles from F-16V fighter jets at a base in Hualien County on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, China launched large-scale military maneuvers. This included the firing of missiles over Taiwan, while it continued to send warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

At a base on the east coast, Air Force staff showed reporters how Harpoon anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 mid-range air-to-air missiles were fitted for use by F-16V jets.

An officer explained how the weight of the missiles should be the same on each side of the jet to maintain a balance. Also, how missiles closest to the body of the plane should be mounted before those on the outside, CNA reported.

Taiwan has ordered 66 new F-16V jets from the U.S. while upgrading 140 F-16A/B aircraft to F-16V status.
