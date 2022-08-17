Alexa
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country

Chinese warplanes included anti-submarine warfare aircraft, 4 fighter jets

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 19:16
Shenyang J-11 fighter jets. 

Shenyang J-11 fighter jets.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it tracked 21 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Of the 21 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, five crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait, the military said. The planes were two Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, two Shenyang J-11 jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft.

The Su-30 jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while the three other planes did so at the southern end.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and land-based missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese movements.
