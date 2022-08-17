Taiwan launches LINE ID to help victims of trafficking in Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As more cases emerge of Taiwanese being trafficked to Cambodia, the government’s Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) has opened a LINE messaging account to help victims, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Dozens of Taiwanese were lured to the Southeast Asian country with the promise of high-paying jobs. However, after a journey accompanied by human traffickers, they were forced into illegal work, while finding it difficult to escape.

The OCAC announced Wednesday it had set up the LINE ID Taiwan-HoChiMinh to help trafficking victims through Taiwan’s representative office in the Vietnamese city, CNA reported. Taiwanese business people in the area were also encouraged to provide assistance by offering information, according to the OCAC.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has two free phone lines available to help citizens in trouble. The number to call overseas is 0800-0885-0885, while the number inside Taiwan is 0800-085-095. If pronounced in Mandarin Chinese, 085 sounds like “you help me” and 095 sounds like “you save me,” the OCAC said.