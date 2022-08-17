Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei man stashes mother’s dead body in refrigerator for five years

Abused teen confided to social workers that 'Grandma is hiding in the refrigerator'

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 17:28
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The son of an elderly woman is suspected of storing his mother’s dead body in a refrigerator for five years in order to collect social welfare benefits in her name.

New Taipei City Social Welfare Department Commissioner Chang Ching-li (張錦麗) told media on Wednesday (Aug. 17) that the department on Tuesday received reports from social workers at a school in the city that a female student with bruises to her body was suspected of being physically abused by her father, CNA reported.

As the social workers investigated the report, the student told them that “Grandma is hiding in the refrigerator.” The social workers contacted law enforcement to tell them what they heard from the girl, and a police investigation later found the older woman's body.

According to Chang, the son of the deceased woman told police that he put his mother’s body in the refrigerator for five years because the family was so poor that they could not afford a burial.

However, the social welfare department rebuked the son’s explanation, saying that due to the low-income status of the deceased woman, surnamed Chiang (蔣), the family was qualified to receive a subsidy for her burial.

According to initial investigation, after Chiang passed away, the family did not report her death to the authorities, and therefore her name had not been removed from the household. However, the monthly subsidy of NT$7,759 (US$256) for the low-income elderly allotted to Chiang had been collected for six years from 2016 to 2022.

The city government said that further investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of Chiang’s death and identify the motive behind hiding her body.

Placement for the girl has been arranged and a restraining order against her father has been obtained, the city government added, per CNA.
refrigerator
New Taipei City
low-income
social welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei stages largest-ever disaster response drills
New Taipei stages largest-ever disaster response drills
2022/07/13 15:36
Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack
Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack
2022/07/09 15:27
Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election
Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election
2022/07/08 20:18
New Taipei migrant worker singing contest offers top cash prize of NT$30,000
New Taipei migrant worker singing contest offers top cash prize of NT$30,000
2022/06/16 11:55
Taipei Freeway Marathon to go ahead in New Taipei on Sunday
Taipei Freeway Marathon to go ahead in New Taipei on Sunday
2022/05/13 19:37