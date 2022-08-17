Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market Challenges 2022 Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global big data analytics in agriculture market size was 0.9 billion in 2021. The global big data analytics in the agriculture market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.79 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1297

Big data refers to the vast amount of data gathered for information required to assist an organization with further strategies and decisions. Big Data analytics is gaining significant popularity in the agriculture sector to help farmers tackle problems related to the global population, climate change, and urbanization.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising adoption of urban farming practices will primarily drive the growth of the global big data analytics in agriculture market during the study period. The market is expected to witness potential opportunities due to the factors like rising population, rising demand for organic crops, etc. Apart from that, large-scale data analysis and AI can help urban farmers enhance their efficiency, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for big data analytics in agriculture market during the study period.

IoT devices are made to increase the overall productivity of farming. For instance, it is difficult for farmers to control the spread of infection in a herd of thousands of cows. This can be reduced through IoT gadgets designed to evaluate fertility. Thus, it will result in successful breeding. On the flip side, the high costs of big data analytics may limit the adoption of technology in agriculture sector.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share in the big data analytics in agriculture market, owing to the contribution of prominent countries like the United States and Canada. Further, the region is home to a myriad number of large farmhouses with the best agricultural equipment. Thus, the growing adoption of advanced technologies is expected to positively contribute to the growth of the big data analytics in agriculture market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific big data analytics in agriculture market will also record significant growth due to the growing urban population of the region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1297

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farming activities were significantly hampered due to the shortage of laborers. Apart from that, the impact on consumer purchasing power further affected the adoption of big data analytics in agriculture market.

However, due to food safety recalls, consumer demand, and environmental initiatives, agricultural production has come under more scrutiny. According to the Global Food Traceability Center (GFTC), the pandemic has progressively raised the demand for agricultural products as cutting-edge data-driven solutions can help farmers boost their production capacity. Thus, it positively affected the big data analytics in agriculture market.

Competitors in the Market

• Deere & Company

• Taranis

• AgEagle

• Teejet Technologies

• The Climate Corporation

• Trimble

• AGCO Corporation

• AgJunction

• Raven Industries

• AG Leader

• Topcon Positioning Systems

• Descartes Labs

• ec2ce

• Prospera Technologies

• Autonomous Tractor Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global big data analytics in agriculture market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Application

• Farm Analytics

• Livestock Analytics

• Aquaculture Analytics

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1297

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1297

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

________________Trending Report_____________________

Scar Treatment Market

Ultrasonic Air In Line Sensor Market

N95 mask Market

Intraoperative Imaging Market

Isolation Beds Market

Surgical Robots Market

Electronic Health Records (EHM) Market