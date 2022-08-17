Terminal Tractor Market Size 2022 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

Global Terminal Tractor Market to reach USD 1173.08 million by 2027. Global Terminal tractor Market is valued approximately at USD 844.89 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.08% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
A terminal tractor is a kind of semi-tractor which is designed to move the semi-trailers within cargo yard, warehouse facility, or an intermodal facility. The global Terminal Tractor market is being driven by increase in international trade, growing demand from e-commerce and logistics industries.
Furthermore, the rising technological advancement in terminal tractors, will provide new opportunities for the global Terminal Tractor industry. For instance, according to the report of US Census Bureau, in third quarter of year 2020 the US e-commerce had registered a growth of 7% and reached at USD 209.5 billion as compared to the same period in 2019, which represent around 14.3% of total US retail sales. Also, the Food Industry Association noted that the online grocery shoppers rose by 49% in year 2020, and 43% were first-time users as a consumer. The US e-commerce sector is expected to reach USD 1,200 billion by year 2024, which is representing 19.2% of total US retail sales. As a result, increased in demand from e-commerce and logistics industries will serve as a catalyst for the Terminal Tractor industry in the future. However, high cost associated with the deployment of terminal tractors impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global terminal tractor. The large industrial base comprising of automotive manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and industrial verticals makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the large number of container ports where the demand for terminal tractors is high in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Kalmar
Konecranes
Terberg special vehicles
Linde material handling
Capacity trucks
Mafi transport-systeme gmbh
Autocar LLC
MOL (MOL CY)
Kalmar Ottawa
Tico tractors
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Propulsion:
Diesel
Hybrid
Electric
CNG
By Tonnage:
<50 ton
50 – 100 ton
>100 ton
By Application:
Airport
Marine port
Oil & gas
Warehouse & logistics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
