Augmented Intelligence Market 2022 Top Players, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

Global Augmented Intelligence market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global augmented intelligence market is valued approximately at USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Augmented intelligence refers to design pattern for human-centered partnership model of people and AI (artificial intelligence) working together to enhance the cognitive performance including decision making, learning and new experiences. The global augmented intelligence market is being driven by surge in demand for business intelligence tools and increase in the use of advance technologies such as block chain, big data, internet of things and artificial intelligence among the businesses.

Furthermore, growing volume and variety of data within an automated process will provide new opportunities for the global augmented intelligence industry. According to Statista, the big data market size revenue across the globe is expected to increase from USD 22.6 billion in 2015 to approximately USD 103 billion by 2027. Such growth in the market size of big data is expected to increase the demand and adoption of augmented intelligence to accelerate and automate data preparation tasks including assisting in data exploration and generation of data models. Hence, this is expected to boost the market growth. However, implementing issues of augmented intelligence software may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global augmented intelligence market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global augmented intelligence market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as strong presence of various small, medium, and large enterprises across the region, well established IT infrastructure, presence of majority of the key market players, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qliktech International AB

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Samsung

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

