Auto Extended Warranty Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Key Players Update and Forecast 2030

Global Auto Extended Warranty market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global auto extended warranty market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Auto extended warranty refers to a type of insurance policy which is designed to cover the costs associated with wear and tear occurred to car after expiration of manufacturer’s warranty. Such services are an optional warranty provided by dealerships, manufacturers, and independent providers at an extra cost over the purchase price of the product.

Auto extended warranty offers protection on specific electrical and mechanical components such as electrical system, air conditioning, powertrain, and other systems, which are usually not covered under general auto warranty service. The global auto extended warranty market is being driven by rise in number of costly repairs bills and surge in the penetration of laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Furthermore, innovative services offered by major auto extended warranty players will provide new opportunities for the global auto extended warranty industry. According to Statista, number of mobile users across the globe is expected to increase from 6.95 billion in 2020 to approximately 7.49 billion by 2025. Such growth in the number of mobile users is expected to increase the adoption of these devices for auto extended warranty and hence, is expected to boost the market growth. However, decline in sale of cars in some regions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global auto extended warranty market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global auto extended warranty market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increase in the consumers availing EWSCs (auto extended warranties & service contracts) from different parties such as sellers of goods, third-party insurers and manufacturers, growth in automotive industry, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

AAA Warranty Services

Amtrust Financial

Assurant, Inc.

AXA

Carchex

Carshield, LLC

Concord Auto Protect

Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

Olive

Tata Motors Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Coverage:

Powertrain Coverage

Stated Component Coverage

Exclusionary Coverage

By Distribution Channel:

Auto Dealers/Manufacturers

Third-Party Providers

By Vehicle Age:

New Vehicle

Used Vehicle

By Application:

Personal

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

