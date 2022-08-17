Auto Extended Warranty Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Key Players Update and Forecast 2030

Global Auto Extended Warranty market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global auto extended warranty market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Auto extended warranty refers to a type of insurance policy which is designed to cover the costs associated with wear and tear occurred to car after expiration of manufacturer’s warranty. Such services are an optional warranty provided by dealerships, manufacturers, and independent providers at an extra cost over the purchase price of the product.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3686
Auto extended warranty offers protection on specific electrical and mechanical components such as electrical system, air conditioning, powertrain, and other systems, which are usually not covered under general auto warranty service. The global auto extended warranty market is being driven by rise in number of costly repairs bills and surge in the penetration of laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Furthermore, innovative services offered by major auto extended warranty players will provide new opportunities for the global auto extended warranty industry. According to Statista, number of mobile users across the globe is expected to increase from 6.95 billion in 2020 to approximately 7.49 billion by 2025. Such growth in the number of mobile users is expected to increase the adoption of these devices for auto extended warranty and hence, is expected to boost the market growth. However, decline in sale of cars in some regions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global auto extended warranty market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global auto extended warranty market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increase in the consumers availing EWSCs (auto extended warranties & service contracts) from different parties such as sellers of goods, third-party insurers and manufacturers, growth in automotive industry, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.
Major market player included in this report are:
AAA Warranty Services
Amtrust Financial
Assurant, Inc.
AXA
Carchex
Carshield, LLC
Concord Auto Protect
Endurance Warranty Services, LLC
Olive
Tata Motors Limited
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3686
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Coverage:
Powertrain Coverage
Stated Component Coverage
Exclusionary Coverage
By Distribution Channel:
Auto Dealers/Manufacturers
Third-Party Providers
By Vehicle Age:
New Vehicle
Used Vehicle
By Application:
Personal
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3686
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Insect Pest Control Market
Cuttings re-injection services Market
Hacksaw Blades Market
Payday Loans Market
Red Wine Market
Travel Retail Market
Thermochromic Material Market
Bovine Gelatin Market
Influenza Vaccine Market
Personal Loans Market