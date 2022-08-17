Metalworking Tool Holder Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Global Metalworking Tool Holder market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global metalworking tool holder market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Metalworking tool holder refers to holding device or equipment which is used in manufacturing sector to keep the tools in appropriate position. Such tool holders are available in cylindrical and conical shapes and are used in drilling, boring and milling industries as these have features such as accuracy, rigidity, balance and power.

The global metalworking tool holder market is being driven by surge in defense equipment manufacturing with rise in defense expenditure and development of automotive industry. Furthermore, growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors will provide new opportunities for the global metalworking tool holder industry. According to Statista, light vehicle production across the globe is expected to increase from 70 million units in 2020 to approximately 93 million units in 2025. Such growth in the automotive sector is likely to increase the adoption of metalworking tool holders and is expected to boost the market growth. However, increasing adoption of laser cutting technology may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global metalworking tool holder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global metalworking tool holder market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid rise in industrialization and urbanization, growth in manufacturing sector in developing countries, increase in investments from key producers for defense, infrastructure, and aerospace, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sandvik AB

Guhring Inc

Kennametal Inc

Ceratizit S.A.

Kyocera Unimerco Tooling A/S

Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

Haimer GmbH

Schunk GmbH & Co KG

Collis Toolholder Corp

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Milling Chucks

Collet Chuck

Hydraulic Tool holders

Others

By Machine Type:

Machining Centers

Lathe Machines

Gear Cutting Machines

Others

By End User:

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Power & Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

