Methionine Market Size 2022, Company Profiles with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

Global Methionine market to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2027. Global Methionine market is valued at approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Methionine is an important amino acid that is vital to the health of both humans and animals. It aids in the production of various protein-containing compounds, as well as sulfur-containing amino acids. The growing use of methionine in animal feed in many geographical markets has resulted from the rising prevalence of animal diseases. Maintaining adequate metabolism rates in livestock is more important in Asia-Pacific and North America.

This segment’s consumer awareness has also grown, resulting in increasing demand for animal feed. By 2050, the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) projects that the world would need to produce around 60% more food, with animal protein production expected to treble, with dairy and seafood production nearly tripling. China, the United States, Brazil, Russia, India, Mexico, Spain, and Turkey are the top eight countries. They produce 55 percent of the world’s feed and have 59 percent of the world’s feed mills between them. All of these reasons driving rise in animal feed consumption are boosting the market for methionine, which is used in animal feed. Moreover, rising usage of sports supplements is expected to supplement methionine demand. Athletes and bodybuilders are the primary users of sports supplements to improve their performance. Due to their high health benefits and growing consumer awareness, supplements such as energy drinks, weight loss tablets, nutrition supplements, weight loss meals, reduced carbohydrate foods, and nutrition bars are gaining widespread recognition. However, stringent regulatory framework may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the Global Methionine market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for dietary supplements and growing geriatric population in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) among the population.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adisseo

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Co. Ltd

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Volzhsky Orgsynthese JSC

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd

Royal DSM

Ajinomoto Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid

Powder

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

