Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2027. Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market is valued at approximately USD 0.75 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Natural growth promoters generated from spices, herbs, and other plants are known as phytogenics. They have antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidative activities, resulting in fewer harmful microorganisms and a more balanced gut flora. Growth in the animal feed sector is likely to have a favourable impact on the market throughout the forecast period, owing to rising meat demand and increased investment on breed maintenance.

The market is likely to benefit from increased phytogenic fortification in bovine feed as a means of increasing flavour and inducing high feed intake for growth and reproductive performance. An increasing number of livestock producers are requesting greater feed conversion ratios and antibiotic-free additives, which is driving demand for botany-based feed additives. Worldwide feed output climbed from 871 million metric tonnes in 2011 to 1103 million metric tonnes in 2018, according to the Alltech Global Feed Survey study published in 2019. The need for high-quality meat and dairy products among health-conscious consumers, as well as the growing popularity of natural ingredients in pet food, are driving companies to tap into the phytogenic industry’s untapped earnings. The global demand for large quantities of feed and feed additives has resulted in extensive supply chains. Increasing agricultural productivity in Latin American nations such as Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Ecuador as a result of agroecology technology deployment is predicted to assure raw material access and open new prospects for phytogenic market players over the forecast period. Brazil’s legislative support targeted at improving beef production output is projected to encourage cow ranching on the domestic level, as well as market expansion. However, high cost of active ingredients used in phytogenic feed additives may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising domestic meat production in India and China is expected to increase farming for cattle, poultry, and swine species in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising demand for livestock products across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Natural Remedies

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Adisseo

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Vetsfarma Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Essential oils

Flavonoids

Saponins

Oleoresins

Others

By Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic animals

Others

By Source:

Herbs & spices

Flowers

Fruits & vegetables

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

