Indoor Location Market Size Demand Analysis 2022, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Global Indoor Location Market to reach USD 24.14 Billion by 2027. Global Indoor Location Market is valued approximately at USD 5.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising number of applications promoted by beacons and BLE tags,

Market Overview-

increasing penetration of smartphones, location-based applications, and connected devices among customers are the factors which are driving the growth of Indoor Location market. Furthermore, increasing demand for indoor location technologies to brace automation and robotic processes will be anticipating the growth of market in the forecasted period.

For instance: In February 2020 Cisco Meraki has launched Phunware location-based services in the Meraki Marketplace. These provides an essential channel to thousands of Cisco Meraki customers, across more than 100 countries worldwide, to suit the potential customers and existing clients’ need for LBS solutions. This strategy will strengthen the company’s presence in this market. However, cost of installation and maintenance is high which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Indoor Location market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing investments for technologies such as BLE and Wi-Fi in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing development in adoption of mobile devices in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zebra Technologies

Inpixon

Mist

HID Global

Google

Microsoft

Apple

Cisco

HPE

Acuity Brands

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Indoor Tracking

Indoor Navigation

Database Management System

Services

Professional Services

Training and Consulting

System Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintainence

Managed Services

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Technology

BLE

UWB

Wi-Fi

RFID

Magnetic Positioning

Other Technologies

By Application

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Emergency Response Management

Remote Monitoring

Predictive Asset Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Management

Other

By End-User

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Public Sector

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

