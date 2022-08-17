Indoor Location Market Size Demand Analysis 2022, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Global Indoor Location Market to reach USD 24.14 Billion by 2027. Global Indoor Location Market is valued approximately at USD 5.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising number of applications promoted by beacons and BLE tags,
Market Overview-
increasing penetration of smartphones, location-based applications, and connected devices among customers are the factors which are driving the growth of Indoor Location market. Furthermore, increasing demand for indoor location technologies to brace automation and robotic processes will be anticipating the growth of market in the forecasted period.
For instance: In February 2020 Cisco Meraki has launched Phunware location-based services in the Meraki Marketplace. These provides an essential channel to thousands of Cisco Meraki customers, across more than 100 countries worldwide, to suit the potential customers and existing clients’ need for LBS solutions. This strategy will strengthen the company’s presence in this market. However, cost of installation and maintenance is high which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Global Indoor Location market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing investments for technologies such as BLE and Wi-Fi in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing development in adoption of mobile devices in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Zebra Technologies
Inpixon
Mist
HID Global
Google
Microsoft
Apple
Cisco
HPE
Acuity Brands
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Solutions
Indoor Tracking
Indoor Navigation
Database Management System
Services
Professional Services
Training and Consulting
System Integration and Implementation
Support and Maintainence
Managed Services
By Organization Size:
Large enterprises
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
By Technology
BLE
UWB
Wi-Fi
RFID
Magnetic Positioning
Other Technologies
By Application
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Emergency Response Management
Remote Monitoring
Predictive Asset Management
Inventory Management
Supply Chain Management
Other
By End-User
Transportation and Logistics
Travel and Hospitality
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Government and Public Sector
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
