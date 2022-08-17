Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Size 2022 Growth, Top Players Strategy, Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2027. Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.38 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Lab automation solutions minimizes the human errors due to repetitive tasks such as moving plates and pipetting and also provides better accuracy. Growing adoption of LIS to enhance lab efficiency and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors which are driving the growth of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692

Furthermore, increasing demand for personalized medicine will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance, In December 2020, Cerner Corporation, a key market player in the US, has partnered with Xealth to increase the digital innovation and strengthen connections between providers and patients. This strategy will strengthen the company’s presence in this market. However, lack of integration standards for laboratory information systems may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to developed infrastructure and increase in demand for digitalized technologies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing development in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Soft Solutions Corp.

Orchard Software Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Cerner Corporation

CompuGroup Medical

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Meditech

SCC Soft Computer

Epic Systems Corporation

Comp Pro Med

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Component

Services

Software

By Deployment type

On-premises

Cloud-based

By End-User

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

POLs

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Precast Concrete Market

Paper Masking Tapes Market

Natural Insect Repellent Market

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market

Medical Packaging Market

Rapid Prototyping Materials Market

Steel Processing Market

Residual Current Circuit Breaker Market

Water Treatment Systems Market

Rail Asset Management Market