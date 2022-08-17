Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Size 2022 Growth, Top Players Strategy, Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2027. Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.38 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Lab automation solutions minimizes the human errors due to repetitive tasks such as moving plates and pipetting and also provides better accuracy. Growing adoption of LIS to enhance lab efficiency and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors which are driving the growth of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692
Furthermore, increasing demand for personalized medicine will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance, In December 2020, Cerner Corporation, a key market player in the US, has partnered with Xealth to increase the digital innovation and strengthen connections between providers and patients. This strategy will strengthen the company’s presence in this market. However, lack of integration standards for laboratory information systems may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to developed infrastructure and increase in demand for digitalized technologies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing development in healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
American Soft Solutions Corp.
Orchard Software Corporation
Sunquest Information Systems
Cerner Corporation
CompuGroup Medical
Computer Programs and Systems Inc.
Meditech
SCC Soft Computer
Epic Systems Corporation
Comp Pro Med
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Standalone LIS
Integrated LIS
By Component
Services
Software
By Deployment type
On-premises
Cloud-based
By End-User
Hospital Laboratories
Independent Laboratories
POLs
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3692
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Precast Concrete Market
Paper Masking Tapes Market
Natural Insect Repellent Market
Metalized Flexible Packaging Market
Medical Packaging Market
Rapid Prototyping Materials Market
Steel Processing Market
Residual Current Circuit Breaker Market
Water Treatment Systems Market
Rail Asset Management Market