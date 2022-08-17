Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2022 Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to reach USD 2987.5 million by 2027. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is valued approximately USD 66 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 72.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The aviation sector is committed to reducing carbon footprints in order to create a sustainable environment and fulfil severe emission regulations. Various players in the aviation sector are adopting alternative solutions such as enhancing aero-engine efficiency through design adjustments, hybrid-electric and all-electric aircraft, renewable jet fuels, and so on.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3693

However, when compared to other solutions, adoption of sustainable aviation fuels such as e-fuels, synthetic fuels, green jet fuels, bio jet fuels, and hydrogen fuels is one of the most feasible alternative solutions in terms of socio and economic benefits and contributes significantly to mitigating current and expected future aviation environmental impacts. In addition, because of an increase in air travel, airlines across the aviation sector are extending their commercial fleets. These vast and expanding fleets are driving demand for sustainable aviation fuel as a short- to medium-term option for lowering GHG emissions. For instance, Gevo, Inc. and Trafigura Trading LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trafigura Group Pte Ltd, signed a binding renewable hydrocarbons buy and sale agreement in August 2020. Trafigura will be able to provide SAF to both domestic and foreign clients, whose demand in low-carbon jet fuel is rising.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. During the projection period, North America is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR. Countries in North America, such as the United States and Canada, are focusing on different programmes to use renewable aviation fuel to meet the requirement for reduced carbon footprints owing to increased air traffic and flying passengers. The North American market is considered to be one of the strongest demand areas for sustainable aviation fuel due to supporting regulations and measures to reduce aviation emissions. Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuel Initiative (CAAFI), Midwest Aviation Sustainable Biofuels Initiative (MASBI), and Canada’s Biojet Supply Chain Initiative are just a few of the sustainable aviation fuel efforts undertaken by nations in the area, including the United States and Canada.

Major market player included in this report are:

Neste

Gevo

Eni

World Energy

SkyNRG

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Velocys

Aemetis, Inc.

Red Rock Biofuels

SG Preston Company

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3693

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power to Liquid Fuel

By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology:

Hydroprocessed Fatty Acid Esters and Fatty Acids – Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK)

Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Synthetic Iso-paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP)

Fischer Tropsch (FT) Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene with Aromatics (FT-SPK/A)

Alcohol to Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)

By Biofuel Blending Capacity:

Below 30%

30% to 50%

Above 50%

By Platform:

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business & General Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3693

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3693

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Micro Motor Market

Lip Powder Market

Inflatable Tents Market

Gemstone Market

Growlers Market

Parcel Delivery Market

Floriculture Market

Hair Relaxer Market

Waterproof Socks Market