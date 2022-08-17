Automotive Diagnostic Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Insights, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Global Automotive Diagnostic Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Automotive Diagnostic Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Automotive diagnostics is the process of examining a vehicle’s status to determine if it and its associated components are in good working order. To perform vehicle diagnostics, a variety of hardware and software components are utilized to build devices that provide precise information about the component or vehicle part. A vehicle-specific diagnostic system can identify faults with the engine, transmission, exhaust system, brakes, and other main components, as well as performance concerns regarding the fuel injector, air flow & coolant, ignition coils, and throttle.

Vehicle diagnostic tools use specialized software, sensors, and microchips to rapidly and precisely pinpoint trouble areas in a vehicle’s engine or elsewhere. Vehicle repair providers have created on-board and off-board diagnostic devices, which provide precise information on the defective item placed in a vehicle, owing to technological advancements. The global automotive diagnostics market is being driven by the growth of the automotive sector, an increase in demand for IoT-based technologies, and a growing need for safety features in cars. However, issues such as high installation costs, complexity in setup, and the frequent need for troubleshooting and expensive maintenance of automotive software have a negative influence, stifling the market’s growth globally. On the other hand, advances in semi-autonomous and autonomous cars, as well as the introduction of multifunctional systems, are projected to provide lucrative possibilities for the worldwide automotive diagnostic market to grow over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, BMW AG, got FlexRay cables for EPS rack diagnostics. The company’s cable MS-39009 is used to diagnose electronic steering racks in BMW 5, 7, and 8 series vehicles. Similar innovations and product releases by these market players contribute to the global automotive diagnostic market’s growth.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Automotive Diagnostic market. The market is dominated by North America, which is expected to develop at a significant CAGR over the forecasting years. This is because North America is home to a lot of technology firms that strive for improved infrastructure, has no financial limitations owing to the region’s high wealth, and has favourable government laws and regulations for an efficient transportation system. By 2027, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the largest market growth. The expansion of the market in this area is being driven by an increase in vehicle production and automotive workshops in both organized and unorganized markets.

Major market player included in this report are:

BMW

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Harman International

MAGNA International

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-On Inc.

Vector Informatik

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Mode of Operation offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

On-board

Off-board

By Device

Hand-held Tools

Mobile-based Tools

PC-based Tools

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

