Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

KMT nominates New Taipei City, Taichung City mayors for re-election

DPP challenger wants Hou to promise he will complete his mayoral term if re-elected

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 16:49
New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih and Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen have been nominated by the KMT to run for re-election.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih and Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen have been nominated by the KMT to run for re-election. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Wednesday (Aug. 17) nominated New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) to run for re-election in the Nov. 26 local elections.

The two cities are the only special municipalities run by the KMT, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governs Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Taoyuan, while Taipei City is headed by Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Hou and Lu attended the regular weekly leadership meeting of the KMT in Taipei, where Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) praised them as some of the most popular mayors in the country, CNA reported.

If re-elected, their second term as mayor will last until Dec. 2026, raising questions in connection with presidential elections expected in Jan. 2024. As Hou has often been named in the media as a presidential hopeful for the KMT, his DPP challenger in the November election, former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), said on Wednesday he should promise to complete his term as mayor of New Taipei if he is re-elected.

In Taichung City, Lu is facing a challenge from the DPP candidate Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), the deputy speaker of the Legislative Yuan.
November 26 elections
Kuomintang
KMT
Hou Yu-ih
New Taipei City mayor
Lu Shiow-yen
Taichung City mayor
2024 presidential election
Lin Chia-lung
Tsai Chi-chang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan intelligence chief loses NTU teaching position after plagiarism scandal
Taiwan intelligence chief loses NTU teaching position after plagiarism scandal
2022/08/16 17:05
KMT vice chairman resigns from Taiwan city advisory role during China visit
KMT vice chairman resigns from Taiwan city advisory role during China visit
2022/08/13 17:48
Plagiarism-plagued election candidate for Taiwan’s DPP quits race
Plagiarism-plagued election candidate for Taiwan’s DPP quits race
2022/08/12 14:54
Taiwan’s DPP meets to discuss plagiarism-plagued candidate
Taiwan’s DPP meets to discuss plagiarism-plagued candidate
2022/08/12 13:45
KMT lashes out at Taiwan president’s support for candidate in plagiarism scandal
KMT lashes out at Taiwan president’s support for candidate in plagiarism scandal
2022/08/11 20:09