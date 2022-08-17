KMT nominates New Taipei City, Taichung City mayors for re-election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Wednesday (Aug. 17) nominated New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) to run for re-election in the Nov. 26 local elections.

The two cities are the only special municipalities run by the KMT, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governs Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Taoyuan, while Taipei City is headed by Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

Hou and Lu attended the regular weekly leadership meeting of the KMT in Taipei, where Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) praised them as some of the most popular mayors in the country, CNA reported.

If re-elected, their second term as mayor will last until Dec. 2026, raising questions in connection with presidential elections expected in Jan. 2024. As Hou has often been named in the media as a presidential hopeful for the KMT, his DPP challenger in the November election, former Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), said on Wednesday he should promise to complete his term as mayor of New Taipei if he is re-elected.

In Taichung City, Lu is facing a challenge from the DPP candidate Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), the deputy speaker of the Legislative Yuan.