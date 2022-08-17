Man fatally shot in head at southern Taiwan hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was fatally shot in the head and chest on Wednesday (Aug. 17) by a male assailant while he was waiting for a consultation with a doctor at a hospital in Kaohsiung.

At 10:05 a.m., a 56-year-old man surnamed Wang (王) was in the otolaryngology (ENT) waiting area on the first floor of Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, when a male suspect approached him and shot him twice, reported CNA. Wang suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest as he slumped over in a chair, while two bullet casings were found at the scene.



Scene of the crime. (CNA photo)

Over a dozen people also in the waiting room quickly evacuated the area. Wang was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors struggled to save his life for two hours, but was later pronounced dead.

Police launched an investigation and after reviewing surveillance camera footage in the hospital and surrounding area, they were able to hone in on the gunman. After allegedly carrying out the shooting, the suspect was seen walking out of the emergency room and hailed a taxi to flee the scene.



Officers arrive to begin investigation. (CNA photo)

Officers identified the suspect as a 57-year-old man surnamed Chu (朱) and arrested him at his house in Tainan City's Anping District at around 2 p.m. He has been taken back to Kaohsiung to undergo questioning.

Kaohsiung City Police Bureau Chief Lin Yen-tien (林炎田) told the media at noon that the two parties had known each other, and some grievances had led to a violent attempt to exact revenge.

Tai Chia-yen (戴嘉言), vice president of the hospital, said that after two hours of attempts to save Wang, he was declared dead. The medical team said Wang suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest.



Lin (center) speaks with reporters. (CNA photo)

Tai stated an investigation into the extent of Wang's injuries and the cause of death will be carried out later. The hospital is currently assisting Wang's family members in coping with his loss.

According to Tai, the victim had come to the doctor to seek medical treatment after having not seen a physician for a long period of time. For hospital staff who were traumatized by the incident, Tai said that the hospital has activated its counseling services and security will be further strengthened.

With the changes with the pandemic, Tai pointed out restrictions on access to hospitals have been lifted. He emphasized that the ENT department would remain open on the principle of ensuring the rights and interests of patients.



Hospital officials speak with reporters. (CNA photo)

Surveillance footage showing Chu's movements before and after the shooting: