Taiwan transportation minister to attend APEC tourism meeting in Thailand

Minister Wang will promote forest travel and sustainable tourism

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 15:57
Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai will attend the APEC Tourism Minister Meeting in Bangkok Thursday. (Facebook, APEC2022Thailand photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) will travel to Thailand to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) tourism meeting, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Thailand is the host nation for a range of APEC activities in 2022, including the leaders' summit in November and Thursday’s (Aug. 19) 11th Tourism Ministerial Meeting, focused on revitalizing tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang is scheduled to present Taiwan’s efforts in promoting the revival of travel with an emphasis on sustainable development and the regenerative capacity of the country’s forests, CNA reported. The minister added he would also promote sea travel and cycling routes as being in harmony with the environment and with APEC 2022’s theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.”

While the region is contemplating the removal of barriers to travel following the pandemic, sustainable development also needs to be considered as Taiwan moves toward its zero-carbon goal for 2050, officials said.
