World’s longest-running musical to debut in Taiwan this fall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical in the world, will be onstage in Taipei from September to November this year.

The Off-Broadway sensation features a romance where two neighboring fathers trick their children to fall in love with each other by building a wall and pretending to feud, before the young couple learn how to love through breakups and getting back together.

The musical's original production has run a record-breaking 17,162 performances, a total of 42 years, and has played throughout the U.S. and 67 other countries. It was awarded Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre in 1992.

On the 62nd anniversary of this musical, “The Fantasticks” (夢幻愛程) will be presented in Taiwan for the first time, according to HUA Musical, the Taipei-based musical theater production company.

It stars a Taiwanese crew and cast, including Taiwanese Broadway actor Welly Yang (楊呈偉), host and actor Dennis Yeh (聶雲), and other professional musical performers. The setting of the performance hall mimics a bar setup where the audience can enjoy beverages and food while watching the show, which is common in the West.

“The Fantasticks” will play in English with Chinese surtitles from Sep. 23 to Nov. 13. Performances will be held at Multifunctional Hall (2F), Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Taipei, and tickets are available now. For more information, visit: 外百老匯音樂劇 《The Fantasticks 夢幻愛程》(udnfunlife.com)