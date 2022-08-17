Next Generation Computing Market 2022 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

The global next-generation computing market size was US$ 158.3 billion in 2021. The global next generation computing market size is forecast to reach US$ 785.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Next-generation computing technologies are evolving with the emergence of new technologies and research disciplines such as distributed computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, cloud computing, parallel computing, grid computing, and related applications. Manage data, applications, etc., provide much more efficient data processing by centralizing storage, memory, processing, bandwidth, etc., by using the Internet and centralized remote services. It can also centralize all the computing resources and manage them automatically via software without intervention.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market are increasing investments in next generation computing technology, the rising need for high-performance computing, and the growing demand for next-gen computing from medical research and financial sectors.

The adoption of next-generation computing for businesses on-premise, growth in quantum computing technology, and an increase in the number of gaming industries implementing next-gen computing applications are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

High operational challenges and issues associated with stability and error correction may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The next-generation computing market has grown in recent years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, software revenues declined slightly in 2020. Most countries implemented a lockdown and closed cities to prevent the virus from spreading. The next-generation computer market is likely to thrive in the coming years after recovering from the COVID 19 pandemic. In addition, various organizations in Asian countries were using advanced computing technology to improve business processes and improve operational efficiency. In addition, various countries have installed quantum computing applications and are adopting quantum computing solutions for healthcare and life science operations without the transmission of viruses.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Strong economic growth and continued development of next-generation computing and real-time data analytics are driving companies to invest heavily in the next-generation computing market to sustain growth and increase productivity. In addition, prominent players are focusing on optimizing their operations and enhancing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global next-generation computing market are:

Amazon Web Services Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Cisco Systems Incorporated

Google Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Atos SE

Microsoft Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global next-generation computing market segmentation focuses on Type, Enterprise Size, Component, Offering, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Brain Type Computing

Approximate And Probabilistic Computing

Energy Efficiency Computing

Thermodynamic Computing

Memory-Based Computing

Optical Computing

High-Performance Computing

Quantum Computing

Others

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Offering

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation based on End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Space And Defence

Energy And Power

Transportation And Logistics

Chemicals

Academia

Government

Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

