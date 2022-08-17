Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market 2022 Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The global out-of-band (OOB) authentication market size was US$ 680.19 million in 2021. The global out-of-band (OOB) authentication market size is forecast to reach US$ 4351.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Out-of-band authentication is a type of two-factor authentication that requires a secondary authentication method over another communication channel in addition to the normal ID and password. banks, financial institutions, and other organizations with high-security requirements primarily use out-of-band authentication. Using the OOB Authenticator makes account hacking difficult because an attacker would have to compromise two separate, unconnected authentication channels for access.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing volumes of online transactions, continuing growth of advanced and complex threats, and increasing compliance requirements are driving the global out-of-band authentication market.

The risks inherent in OOB authentication using SMS and the high cost of associating products may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing adoption of OOB authentication by small and medium-sized enterprises is forecast to offer numerous opportunities for the global out-of-band authentication market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on all industries as most businesses started their work from home and financial institutions went online. Therefore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential for online fraud and unauthorized access to the system increased. In order to protect against such online fraud and data theft issues, companies use this advanced authentication system to provide additional protection against unauthorized access, verification, and many frauds and hack to prevent. Thus, the adoption of out-of-band authentication has increased. Therefore, the out-of-band certification industry has been positively impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in the Out-of-band authentication market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growing number of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) and the problems they pose are some of the factors driving the implementation of out-of-band authentication solutions and services. The presence of many OOBA merchants, and comprehensive response to these solutions, contribute to the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to market growth is the increasing adoption of out-of-band authentication by SMBs and the surge in demand for smart devices. In addition, rising digital transactions, fraud, and increased awareness and acceptance of cyberattacks are driving demand for the out-of-band authentication market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global out-of-band authentication market are:

CensorNet

Deepnet Security

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto N.V. (Thales DIS)

SecurEnvoy Limited

StrikeForce Technologies, Incorporated

NortonLifeLock, Incorporated (Symantec Corporation)

TeleSign Corporation

OneSpan (VASCO Data Security International, Inc.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global out-of-band authentication market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

