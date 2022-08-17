3D Printing Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

The global 3D printing market size was US$ 16.13 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing market size is forecast to reach US$ 95.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC925

3D printing is a computer-assisted process that fuses liquid molecules or powders to print or create 3D objects on specific media (paper, fibers, etc.). Additive manufacturing is often used interchangeably with 3D printing. 3D printing helps you create prototypes and models from 3D CAD (CAD). Complex designs and geometric shapes are easy to create using 3D printing and layered modeling. Materials used in 3D printing include different types of polymers, ceramics, and metals. 3D printing provides a way to clarify the creation of complex designs. It is a faster, more time-consuming, more innovative, and more agile way of product development and production.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include reduction in manufacturing expenses and operation downtime.

The rising government investments in 3D printing projects are fueling the global market growth.

Lack of standard process control, limited availability, and high costs associated with 3D printing materials may slow down the overall market growth.

Increasing the use of 3D printing applications in various industries and improving manufacturing processes could provide favorable opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the growth of the 3D printing market. As a result of a significant effect on prominent companies operating in the 3D printing supply chain. However, the upward push in the penetration of 3D printing in the healthcare sector throughout COVID-19 has boosted the global market. On the contrary, the market outlook declined by numerous barriers created amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including a lack of professional workers and postponed or cancelation of tasks because of partial or full lockdown globally.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC925

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the major share of the 3D printing market. As a result of the existence of leading companies in the region. The launch of many new products, product innovations, and developments, are factors boosting the market growth in the region. Several 3D printing solution providers worldwide are expanding their presence in the North American market to increase their market exposure. In addition, increasing demand for 3D printing solutions in the healthcare sector is forecast to drive the growth of the 3D printing market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global 3D printing market are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Stratasys Limited

Autodesk, Incorporated

Optomec, Incorporated

Organovo Holdings, Incorporated

Protolabs

Voxelijet AG

Hoganas AB

ExOne Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective laser sintering (SLS)

Electron beam melting (EBM)

Fused deposition modeling (FDM)

Laminated object manufacturing (LOM)

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense

Education and research

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC925

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC925

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

———- Trending Report ————

Baseball Shoes Market

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market

Automated Suturing Devices Market

Data Acquisition System Market

Power Device Analyzer Market

Medical Exoskeleton Market