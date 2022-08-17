Microwave Devices Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

The global microwave devices market size was US$ 6.89 billion in 2021. The global microwave devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.29 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Microwave devices are essential parts of microwave systems that operate at various frequencies depending on their application. Their advantages include high data transmission rates, secure connectivity, and minimal power consumption. Therefore, they find use in a variety of applications, including satellite communication and navigation, radar, electronic warfare, medical, space, and commercial communication. As compared to radio waves, communication satellites operate on shorter wavelengths. As microwaves pass directly through the ionosphere, the ionosphere reflects radio waves.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing usage of satellite equipment, the need for high-speed telecommunications, and the adoption of gallium nitride devices & silicon carbide devices drive the market for microwave devices.

Due to high production costs and obstacles in wave propagation, the overall market may have slow growth.

A new generation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, microwave power modules, and microwave amplifiers, along with expanded applications in cooking & medicine, present new opportunities to the global industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During COVID-19, a nationwide lockdown has forced microwave device manufacturers to halt production. As a result of government initiatives to slow COVID-19’s spread, military microwave system designers were experiencing short-term operational issues. Due to the travel bans imposed by governments worldwide to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, research & development in the microwave device manufacturing industry have suffered. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers of microwave devices saw a decline in demand for custom or standard hardware systems. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global microwave devices market growth.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the microwave devices market in 2022. As a result of the rapid deployment of these devices in military equipment, the microwave devices market in the U.S. and North America is likely to grow tremendously over the forecast period. In addition, increased spending on 5G infrastructure will likely drive microwave devices market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period. As a result of major Asian economies such as China and India developing related sectors. As a result of the rapid rise in significant & existing businesses and the introduction of new goods in developing nations, Asia Pacific is adopting this system technology rapidly.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global microwave devices market are:

Analog Devices, Incorporated

Cobham Limited

CPI International

Cytec Corporation

General Dynamics

Honeywell International Incorporated

L3 Harris Technologies, Incorporated

MACOM Technology Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qorvo

Richardson Electronics

Teledyne Technologies

Texas Instruments

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global microwave devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Frequency, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Active Microwave Devices

Solid-State

Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)

Silicon

Gallium Nitride (GAN)

Silicon Carbide (SIC)

Other Materials

Vacuum Electron

Travelling Wave Tube Amplifier (TWTA)

Klystron

Magnetron

Crossed-Field Amplifier

Others

Passive Microwave Devices

Segmentation based on Frequency

Ku-Band

C-Band

Ka-Band

L-Band

X-Band

S-Band

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Space & Communication

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

