Latin America Cancer Screening Market To See Substantial Rise In Demand And Growth Inn Near Future | Abbott diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson

The Latin America cancer screening market is currently valued at USD 21.24 billion and is forecasted to achieve a growth rate of 7.19 % compound annual growth rate (CAGR) leading to a regional revenue of USD 30.06 Bn.

Latin Americas growth is much slower compared to other regions. The region needs to work exclusively on its socio-economic and political framework to support the untapped growth of the cancer screening market.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The hospital and laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Independent physicians and clinics will witness a healthy growth rate of 6.28% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and laboratory will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023 with biopsy witnessing a growth rate of 27.23% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into Brazil, Colombia and the rest of Latin America.

Key growth factors

The rising prevalence of target disorders, an aging population, and the presence of favourable government initiatives for early disease diagnosis. There is increased support from the government in the form of awareness campaigns and performance-based reimbursements to contribute towards the growth of the cancer screening market.

Threats and key players

The region suffers from an imbalance in its socio-economic and political scenario which makes the services inaccessible. An informal and fragmented system will act as a major hurdle for the market while catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases.

Key players in the Latin America cancer screening market are Abbott diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics and Hologic Inc.

