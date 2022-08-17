Gypsum Market is Going to Boom | CSR Building Products, Dehua TB, Eagle Materials, Etex Group

Key Companies Covered in the Gypsum Market Research are Baier Group, BNBM, BORAL, Continental Building Products, CSR Building Products, Dehua TB, Eagle Materials, Etex Group, FACT-RCF, Georgia-Pacific, Global Mining Company, Gulf Gypsum Company, Gypsemna, Hangzhou King Coconut, Hunan Xuefeng, Jason, KCC, Knauf, National Gypsum, PABCO, Pingyi Zhongxing, SaintGobain, United Mining Industries, USG, Winstone Wallboards, Yoshino Gypsum and other key market players.

Gypsum is the premier building material for wall, ceiling, and partition systems in residential, institutional, and commercial structures and is designed to provide a monolithic surface when joints and fastener heads are covered with a joint treatment system. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product type (synthetic, natural), by application (gypsum board, cement, agriculture, etc.) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the gypsum market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the gypsum market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the gypsum market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global gypsum market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Major gypsum products include wallboard, ceiling board, pre-decorated board, and other. All the product sectors have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global gypsum market.

Key Product Types

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Natural

Synthetic

Key Applications

Gypsum Board

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-Decorated Board

Cement

Agriculture

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global gypsum market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the gypsum market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

