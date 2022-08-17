Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Beijing Roborock Technology, Neato Robotics

Key Companies Covered in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Research are iRobot, Ecovacs Robotics, Dyson, LG Electronics, Beijing Roborock Technology, Neato Robotics, Bissell Homecare Inc, Xiaomi, Bosch, Samsung and other key market players.

The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued at USD 6.01 Billion in the year 2021. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners is very high. The advancements in robotic vacuum cleaners and their increased usage drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of robotic vacuum cleaners in Fully-Automatic, and Semi-Automatic and increasing demand for Cleaner and Hybrid vacuum cleaners will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including end-use and end-users in the Asia Pacific region will significantly drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market growth in subsequent years.

In operation mode, Fully-Automatic Vacuum Cleaner in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner manufacturing companies and increasing production of newer technologies.

The Hybrid type of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is expected to grow at a robust rate and gain a fair amount of market share in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market than cleaner types of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable robotic vacuum cleaners among consumers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners in the future.

In the End Use sector of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, the floor cleaning robotic vacuum cleaners are taking over the other vacuum cleaners such as window cleaning or pool cleaning according to the consumers need for floor cleaning vacuums are much more.

During the forecast period, the residential end-users are expected to lead the cleaning robot market. Cleaning robots are used by residential end-users to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. Employing domestic workers is prohibitively expensive in some countries. Cleaning robots can easily perform cleaning tasks in such cases. Every day, technological advancements make these robots more practical and usable.

Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in 2027. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for a better and green environment is a major factor driving the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Operation Mode (Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic).

The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Types (Cleaner, Hybrid).

The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Sales Channel (Online, Offline).

The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use (Floor Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Pool Cleaning, Others).

The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Users (Residential, Commercial).

The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Operation Mode, Types, Sales Channels, End Use, End Users, Region, and Country.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

SPECIAL OFFER

