Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Future Analysis to 2030| Autoliv, Bosch, BMW AG

Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact

The Middle East and Africa ADAS market is expected to reach USD 3.17 Bn by 2023 with a CAGR of 23.3% during 2018-2023.

ADAS are systems that support, complement or substitute the driver of a vehicle. These systems help drivers to avoid collisions and accidents. It is a set of systems used in vehicles to provide an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. They use radar and cameras to assist the drivers by providing real-time information about the surroundings. ADAS is leading the way to autonomous vehicles. These systems are the foundation of next-generation automotive electronic safety systems and autonomous cars. A vehicles ADAS can detect objects and alert the driver of hazardous conditions or impending danger.

The government of South Africa identifies the automotive industry to be a key growth sector. Other important markets in the MEA region include the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The UAE is expected to show the highest CAGR in the Middle East and Africa region during the forecast period.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on vehicle, sensor and component. Based on vehicle, the market is segmented into passenger and commercial vehicles.

Based on sensors, the market is divided into image, radar, lidar and other sensors (ultrasonic, infrared and laser sensors).

Based on components, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), parking assistance (PA), lane departure warning (LDW), tire pressure monitoring (TPM), blind spot detection (BSD), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and others (adaptive front lighting, drowsiness monitor, forward collision warning, head-up display and driver monitoring systems).

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key growth factors

The increasing adoption of these systems in small cars is anticipated to boost the market demand. Rising levels of technological innovation has raised the demand for driver safety and assistance systems. The growing need for a safe driving environment has led to the demand for comfort driving among people. The increasing penetration of vehicle ownership in this region is projected to drive the automotive market, consequently driving the ADAS market. The prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the MEA region are BMW and Toyota, and their presence in the luxury vehicle segment is going to steer the demand for the ADAS market in South Africa and the Middle East. In its path towards embracing smart mobility, the UAE continues to explore latest technologies in the automotive industry.

Threats and key players

The growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. In the rapidly growing vehicle automation and ADAS market, the big challenge is to improve system accuracy and performance without hiking the price. Underdeveloped infrastructure and high costs pose as challenges in this industry.

The key competitors in the Middle East and Africa ADAS market are Autoliv Inc., Bosch, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company and others.

