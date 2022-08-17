Taiwan adds 24,669 local COVID cases, 33 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 24,669 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Aug. 17), 204 imported cases, and 33 deaths.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were two new cases of young children suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of today, 100 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C after a BA.2 infection. Among them, 62 are under age five, while the majority of them have not been vaccinated.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,199 males, 13,465 females, and five cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 5,073 cases, followed by 3,054 in Taipei City, 2,966 in Taichung City, 2,793 in Taoyuan City, 2,015 in Kaohsiung City, 1,669 in Tainan City, 982 in Changhua County, 724 in Hsinchu County, 724 in Hsinchu City, 655 in Pingtung County, 648 in Miaoli County, 540 in Yunlin County, 531 in Yilan County, 465 in Hualien County, 423 in Nantou County, 415 in Keelung City, 338 in Chiayi City, 234 in Taitung County, 234 in Chiayi County, 94 in Penghu County, 81 in Kinmen County, and 9 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 33 deaths announced on Wednesday included 19 males and 14 females ranging in age from their 50s to 80s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases and 32 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 23 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 11 to Aug. 13 and their dates of death were from May 11 to Aug. 14.

Imported cases

The 204 imported cases included 118 males and 86 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,952,570 cases, of which 23,982 were imported, 4,928,534 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

So far, 9,506 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 15 deaths reported among imported cases.