Canadian parliamentarians plan October visit to Taiwan

Trade and support for democracy motivate the trip

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 13:49
Canadian parliamentarian Judy Sgro plans a Taiwan visit for October. (Facebook, GoWithSgro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight members of Canada’s parliament plan to visit Taiwan in October to express their solidarity with the country’s democracy and to develop trade opportunities, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 16).

The eight legislators are all members of the parliament’s Standing Committee on International Trade and of its Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group, CBC News reported. Trade Committee Chairwoman Judy Sgro, who announced the travel plans, emphasized the importance of “pushback” against China and of the need to protect other free and democratic countries. Plans for a Taiwan visit started during the spring, the Liberal Party politician said.

After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on Aug. 2-3, China launched large-scale military drills close to Taiwan. Nevertheless, foreign politicians emphasized Beijing’s actions would not scare them away.

Another Canadian parliamentarian, John McKay, said China’s bullying would not work, as Canada should encourage Taiwan to express its democratic values, something the October visit would do, according to CBC News.

A delegation from Germany’s Bundestag is also expected to visit Taiwan in early October, while earlier in the week U.S. Senator Ed Markey and four members of the House of Representatives spent two days in Taipei.
