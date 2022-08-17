Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market is Going to Boom | Scalpel Limited, Theator Inc

Key Companies Covered in the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Research are Activ Surgical Inc., Brainomix Limited, Caresyntax Corp, DeepOR S.A.S, ExplORer Surgical Corp., Hanson Meditec Co., Ltd., Holo Surgical Inc., LeanTaaS Inc., Medtronic Plc, Proximie, Scalpel Limited, Theator Inc. and other key market players.

Asia Pacific operating room AI market will grow by 54.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $875.0 million over 2022-2031 owing to the growing funding for Artificial Intelligence (AI), advancement in robotics and medical visualization technologies, and benefits of artificial intelligence-enabled surgeries over conventional surgeries. Highlighted with 33 tables and 55 figures, this 110-page report Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room: Asia Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (ML, DL, NLP, Others), Application (Training, Diagnosis, Analysis, Planning & Rehabilitation), Indication (Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Specialized Facilities), and Country is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific operating room AI market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific operating room AI market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Application, Indication, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Based on Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Deep Learning (DL)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vison and Others

Based on Application

Training & Supporting

Diagnosis & Monitoring

Outcome & Risk Analysis

Surgical Planning & Rehabilitation

o Pre-Operative

o Intra-Operative

o Post-Operative

Integration & Connectivity

Other Applications

By Indication

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Urology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Other Indications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Standalone/Specialized Facilities

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

