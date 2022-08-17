Global 5G Chipset Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Cavium Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG

Key Companies Covered in the Global 5G Chipset Market Research are Analog Devices Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cavium Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Macom Technology Solutions, MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Unisoc Communications, Inc., Xilinx Inc., ZTE Corporation and other key market players.

Global 5G chipset market will reach $121.32 billion by 2031, growing by 42.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising demand for efficient communication and increasing penetration of 5G networks, increasing demand for the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine connections, an ever-increasing need for high-speed mobile data services, and rapid development in automated devices with low latency & reduced power consumption.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 92 figures, this 180-page report Global 5G Chipset Market 2021-2031 by Chipset Type (ASIC, RFIC, MWTC, Cellular IC), Operational Frequency (<6 GHz, 26-39 GHz, >39 GHz), Deployment Type (Devices, CPE, NIE), Processing Node (<10 Nm, 1028 Nm, >28 Nm), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G chipset market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G chipset market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Chipset Type, Operational Frequency, Deployment Type, Processing Node, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Chipset Type

Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips (MWTC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Other Chipset Types

Based on Operational Frequency

Sub 6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Deployment Type

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment (NIE)

Other Deployment Types

Based on Processing Node

1028 Nm

Above 28 Nm

Based on Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

o Smartphones

o Laptops & Tablets

o Mobile Hubs

o Wearables

o Other Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Public Safety & Surveillance

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

