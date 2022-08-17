Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market Size 2022, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Global Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market Size study, By Component (Services, Data Sets, Clinical setting data, Claims data, Pharmacy data, Patient powered data), By Therapeutic area (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Others), By End Users (Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market is valued approximately USD 1.03 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Real World Evidence in medicine refers to the evidences that are collected from real world data, which is a factual data acquire from outside controlled trials and produced through routine clinical practice. RWD creates extrapolative results, insights, prudence on diseases, unmet patient needs, medical devices, and the value provided by the goods to patient demographics and sub-populations as per the observational data. RWE offers data about various areas such as effectiveness studies, course of disease & natural history, outcome study, and safety surveillance. The growing support of the governments for the penetration of RWE solutions, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the increasing R&D investments is the primary factors that may augment the market demand across the globe. For instance, in May 2021, Five RWD and analytics organizations that is Aetion, Flatiron Health, IQVIA, Syapse, and Tempus come into an industry association with the objective of advance the usage of RWE solutions to support governmental decisions. Thereby, an increasing number of companies’ initiatives for promoting the adoption of the RWE solution are further driving the market growth. However, the lack of universal acceptance for methodological standards and data processing infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, a growing focus on end-to-end RWE services is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing government initiatives for the adoption of RWE studies, coupled with the growing number of RWE service providers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the presence of many Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and manufacturing companies, as well as growing demand for better healthcare services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cognizant

Oracle

ICON, plc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Flatiron Health

PerkinElmer

Anthem

Cegedim Health Data

SAS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Services

Data Sets

Clinical Setting Data

Claims Data

Pharmacy Data

Patient Powered Data

By Therapeutic area

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By End Users

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

