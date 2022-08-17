Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Trends 2022, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Global Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size study, by Product Outlook (Sourcing, Supply/Logistics, Service, Others) by Phase Outlook (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions or Clinical Supply, or Clinical Trial Supply is the supply of materials which is required for conducting a clinical trial and this includes 24*7 collection and delivery of the biological specimens, investigation drugs, kits and other studies. The increasing in pharmaceutical company has led the adoption of Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions across the forecast period. For instance, as per IBEF, in 2020, the pharmaceutical market is growing explicitly and would reach by USD 50 billion by 2025 in India. And along with this the export market of pharma is also increasing and reached USD 5.78 billion between April 2021 – June 2021 and in 2020-2019 it was USD 4.9 billion. Also, with the increasing R&D and investments the adoption & demand for Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs of drug development impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the numbers of CRO and the pharmaceutical & medical companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the region is becoming an increasingly significant site for clinical trial investigations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ancillare, LP

Imperial Clinical Research Services

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PPD, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corp.

MediCapital Rent

Quipment SAS

IRM

Marken

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Sourcing

Supply/Logistics

Service

Others

By Phase Outlook:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

