Hospital Furniture Market, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Global Hospital Furniture Market Size study, by Product (Bedside Tables, OT Tables, Instrument Stands, Stretchers, Hospital Beds, Chairs, Scrub Sinks, Waste Container, Trolley And Others) by Application (Physician Furniture, Patient’s Furniture, Staff’s Furniture & Others) by End-Use (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Medical Nursing Homes & Medical Laboratories And Research) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Hospital Furniture Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The hospital furniture is widely used in hospitals and the healthcare centers. The hospital furniture includes stretcher trolleys, hospital bed, bed side table, operating table, blood donor chair and many more, fulfilling the need of the patients and caregivers. This are designed with the assistance of advance technology which meets the requirement of patients. The growing prevalence of geriatric population has led the adoption of Hospital Furniture across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the United Nations, in 2020, the share of aged population globally is 9.3 per cent of total population and is expected to rise up to 16 per cent by 2050. Also, with the increasing infrastructure and technological development, the adoption & demand for Hospital Furniture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of comfort of the hospital furniture impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Hospital Furniture Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong presence of healthcare industry in the region and the investment sector is also growing which leads to the adoption of hospital furniture market in the Europe region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing infrastructural development in the healthcare sector and high government support on the infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hospital Furniture market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

LINET

The Brewer Company

SKYTRON

LLC

Renray

Ocura

STERIS

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bedside Tables

OT Tables

Instrument Stands

Stretchers

Hospital Beds

Chairs

Scrub Sinks

Waste Container

Trolley and Others

By Ownership:

Physician Furniture

Patient’s Furniture

Staff’s Furniture & Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Medical Nursing Homes & Medical Laboratories And Research

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

