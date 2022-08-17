Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market Size 2022 Industry Overview, Key Technology and Forecast Research 2030

Global Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market Size study, By Type (Autologous Stem Cells, Autologous Non-Stem Cells), By Product (Blood Pressure (BP) Monitoring Devices, Pulmonary Pressure Monitoring Devices, Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices), By Application (Neurodegenerative Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer and Tumors, Cardiovascular Diseases), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Autologous stem-cell transplantation is a form of transplant in which stem cells or homogenous cells are removed from an individual’s body, accumulated, and then returned to the same person. It is also known as autogenous stem-cell transplantation or autogenic or auto-SCT. The two common forms of stem cell transplantation are allogenic stem cell transplantation and autologous stem cell transplantation. The increasing prevalence of cancer and diabetes in all age groups, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell primarily based therapies, execution of several favorable government policies are the primary factors that may accelerate the market demand. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, there were nearly 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States, which is anticipated to reach 22.2 million by 2030. Additionally, the increasing number of research and development activities and vast untapped markets in developing economies are further propelling market growth around the world. However, the shortage of skilled professionals hinders the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the introduction of novel autologous stem cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell-Based Therapies market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure for the treatment of many infectious disorders and minimizing risks involved with the therapy. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising investment for advancing healthcare facilities, as well as the imposition of favorable reimbursement policies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell-Based Therapies market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Antria (CRO)

Bioheart

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Cytori

Dendreon Corporation

Fibrocell

Genesis Biopharma

Georgia Health Sciences University

Neostem

Opexa Therapeutics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Autologous Stem Cells

Autologous Non-Stem Cells

By Product:

Blood Pressure (BP) Monitoring Devices

Pulmonary Pressure Monitoring Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices

By Application:

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Cancer And Tumors

Cardiovascular Diseases

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

