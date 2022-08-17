Industrial Gas Regulators Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market Size study, By Type (Single Stage, Dual stage), By Gas Type (Inert, Corrosive, Toxic), By Material (Brass, Stainless Steel), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Steel & Metal Processing, Medical Care, Food & Beverage), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market is valued approximately USD 17.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An Industrial Gas Regulator is a control device that maintains a defined pressure and direction of gas and/or fluid in the piping system. It generally manages pressure by cutting off the flow of a liquid or gas when it influences a set pressure. It also effectively manages the gas delivery system for effective and safe operations in high end-use industries. These regulators are broadly used in energy, power, oil & gas, electronics, etc., therefore driving the market growth in the near future. The growing investment in expanding industrial infrastructure, the exponential development of the energy and healthcare industry, coupled with the rising demand from the beverage industry are the foremost factors that may augment the market growth around the world. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical industry spent on the pharma sector nearly USD 20.95 billion in 2011, and it is anticipated to increase to around USD 55 billion in 2020. Therefore, the growing expenditure in the pharmaceutical is propelling the demand for the industrial gas regulator in the global market. However, the execution of stringent government policies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growth in the industrial infrastructure sector is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for natural gas majorly across oil and gas industries for power generation, along with various further end-use industrial units. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the development of the emerging economies such as South Korea, India, and China, as well as the rising presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Gas Regulators market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cavagna Group SPA

GCE Group

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Iceblick Ltd.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Basf, Buzwair

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Stage

Dual Stage

By Gas Type:

Inert

Corrosive

Toxic

By Material:

Brass

Stainless Steel

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Steel & Metal Processing

Medical Care

Food & Beverage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

