Pneumatic Actuator Market Size 2022 Industry Growth with Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Global Pneumatic Actuator Market Size study, by Product Type (Rack and Pinion Pneumatic Actuator, Scotch Yoke Pneumatic Actuator) by Capacity (Light Duty Actuator, Heavy Duty Actuator) by Operation (Double Acting Type Pneumatic Actuator, Spring Return Type Pneumatic Actuator) by End Use Industries (Industrial Automation, Transportation, Mining, Offshore, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Pneumatic Actuator Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pneumatic actuator refers to a mechanical device that converts energy typically in the form of compressed air into mechanical motion. Pneumatic actuator systems have five main parts – a primary motor, a compressor unit, a storage tank, a delivery hose network, and the actuator device. Growing logistics and transportation sector & rising advancements in manufacturing sector are key drivers for the growth of Pneumatic Actuator market. For instance, according to Select USA – In 2020, the Korean government invested USD 0.4 billion into R&D projects to incentivize Small & Medium Enterprises companies to advance and upscale automated technologies. Also, in November 2021, IMI precision- Norgren (UK based engineering solutions provider in precise motion control and fluid technology) announced the proposed acquisition of Adaptas Solutions (An Australia based Manufacturer of Control Instruments for Manufacturing Industry) for an enterprise value of USD 0.271 billion. From this acquisition, Adaptas Solutions will become part of Norgren’s Precision Fluid OEM Business Unit. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing industrial automation, the adoption & demand for Pneumatic Actuator is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high production cost of Pneumatic Actuator and supply chain disruption due to covid 19 pandemic impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Pneumatic Actuator Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing industrial automation and presence of leading players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing advancements in manufacturing sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pneumatic Actuator market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SMC Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Elfor Controls Srl

Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Metal Works SPA

IMI Precision- Norgren

Camozzi SPA

Bosch Rexroth AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Rack and Pinion Pneumatic Actuator

Scotch Yoke Pneumatic Actuator

By Capacity:

Light Duty pneumatic Actuator

Heavy Duty Pneumatic Actuato

By Operation:

Double Acting Type Pneumatic Actuator

Spring Return Type Pneumatic Actuator

By End Use Industries:

Industrial Automation

Transportation

Mining

Offshore

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

