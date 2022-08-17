Bandsaw Machines Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Challenges, Top Countries Data and Forecast 2030

Global Bandsaw Machines Market Size study, by Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical) by Operation (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic, CNC) by Cutting Type (Mitre, Circular, Ring, Straight) by End Use Industries (Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Mining, Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Food, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Bandsaw Machines Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A bandsaw machine is a cutting machine which holds long tooth blades with rotating on wheel that cut material held on a table platform. Metal, wood, plastic, and other materials can be cut by band saw. Growing automotive industry and growing demand of biomass-based products are key drivers for the growth of Bandsaw Machines market. For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA) – after a sharp decline in the year 2020 due to global supply chain disruption, total biofuel demand is on course to suppress 2019 levels in the year 2021. As per estimations, annual global demand for biofuels is projected to grow by 28% by the year 2026 and would reach to 186 billion litres from 151 billion litres in the year 2019. Asia would account for almost 30% of new production over the forecast period. Also, with the increasing industrialization in emerging economies and rising industrial automation, the adoption & demand for Bandsaw Machines is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on end use industries and supply chain disruption impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Bandsaw Machines Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing industrial automation in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as presence of large number of end use manufacturing industries in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bandsaw Machines market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Everising Machine Co

Cobra Bandsaw Machines,

Indotech Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd.,

Multicut Machine Tools,

ITL Industries Limited,

Cosen Saws,

TecSaw International Limited,

Marshall Machinery,

Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited,

Mega Machine Co. Ltd.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Operation:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

CNC

By Cutting Type:

Mitre

Circular

Ring

Straight

By End Use Industries:

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Mining

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Food

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

