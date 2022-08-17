Aquaponics Market 2022 Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Global Aquaponics Market Size study, by Produce (Fish, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others) by Component (Rearing Tank, Settling Basin, Bio-Filters, Sump Tank, and Others) by Equipment (Pumps and Valves, Grow Lights, Water Heaters, Water Quality Testing, Fish Purge Systems, Aeration Systems, and others) by end use industries (Commercial, Home Food Production, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Aquaponics Market is valued approximately USD 0.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.71 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Aquaponics refers to a system of aquaculture. in this system the waste produced by aquatic creatures are used to supply the nutrients for plants grown hydroponically. Vegetables grown in aquaponics contain higher nutrition value than vegetables grown in the ground. Growing demand for organic food and shifting consumer preferences globally are key drivers for the growth of Aquaponics market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute- in the year 2020, Plant-based food sales in USA has grown to USD 7.0 billion from USD 5.5 billion in 2019, indicated a growth rate of over 27%. Also, in the year 2020, approximately 57 percent of all U.S. households purchased plant-based foods (around 71 million households) as compared to 53 (around 66 million households) percent in 2019. Also, with the increasing adoption of sustainable farming alternatives, the demand for Aquaponics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, supply chain disruption owing to COVID-19 impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Aquaponics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing growth of aquaponics and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing adoption of alternative sustainable farming solutions USA and Canada would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aquaponics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd.

Colorado Aquaponics

Greenlife Aquaponics

Urban Farms AG

Nelson & Pade Inc.

Ichthys Aquaponics

Aponic Ltd

Red Ewald Inc.

ECF Farmsystems GmbH

My Aquaponics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Produce:

Fish

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Component:

Rearing Tank

Settling Basin

Bio-Filters

Sump Tank

Others

By Equipment:

Pumps and Valves

Grow Lights

Water Heaters,

Water Quality Testing,

Fish Purge Systems,

Aeration Systems,

Others

By End Use Industries:

Commercial,

Home Food Production,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

