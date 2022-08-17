Connected Gym Equipment Market 2022 Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Size study, by Product (Strength Training, Cardiovascular Training) by Application (Household, Commercial) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Connected Gym Equipment Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Connected Gym Equipment is a manner by which one can replicate the gym experience that provides access to live online classes and training programs that is led by professional trainers. The growing innovation in product has led the adoption of Connected Gym Equipment across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the International Health, in 2018, Racquet & Sports club Association (IHRSA) initiated and served more than 183 million members across 210,000 clubs all over the world. Furthermore, increasing concerns for cardiovascular disorders in the adults on a global level because of hectic lifestyles and fluctuating climate patterns is expected to promote spending on various gym equipment. Also, with the increasing prevalence of online classes the adoption & demand for Connected Gym Equipment is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs of equipment of connected gym impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Connected Gym Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the highest number of health clubs and memberships in the region is generating the highest demand for connected gym equipment in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising purchasing power of consumer. Facilities such as hotels, high-end condominiums, and offices have been setting up gyms and fitness centers to cater to rising demand would create lucrative growth prospects for the Connected Gym Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

eGym GmbH

Les Mills International

Technogym

Precor Incorporated

Star Trac UK Ltd.

Cybex International

Paradigm Health & Wellness

Johnson Health Tech

Draper, Inc.

Equinox Fitness

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Strength Training

Cardiovascular Training

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

