Total Station Market Size, Share 2022 Industry Growth with Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Global Total Station Market Size study, by Offering (Hardware, and Services), by Type (Manual Total Station, and Robotic Total Station), by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic Investigation, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Total Station Market is valued approximately at USD 1.54 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Total stations are increasingly gaining popularity in a range of applications such as transportation, utilities, mining, construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and others owing to its capability to offer angle measurement, coordinate measurement, distance measurement, and data processing with accuracy as well as reliability. Total stations are an integral component in topographic surveys, road and corridor surveys, general land surveys, volumetric surveys, utility design surveys, infrastructure surveys, power/pipeline line inspections, forensic investigations, and others. Surging demand from construction industry, advanced robotic total stations, use of total station in rail infrastructure, and constant improvements in analysis software are some of the factors that are expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of Global Total Station Market during the forecast period. Total stations are impacting construction industry due to rapid urbanization and growing population which has led to the need for more chiefly transportation infrastructure, roads, underground railway system, bridges, highways and more. Consequently, the use of total stations will be increased with the increasing demand for construction industry. According to Statista, the total construction sector spending across the globe is expected to increase from USD 9.5 trillion in 2014 to approximately USD 19.2 trillion by 2035. Such growth in the construction spending is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of Global Total Station Market in the forecast period. In addition, technological advancement and growing public investments for infrastructural developments provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market. However, high cost and availability of substitutes expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of the Global Total Station Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America region dominates the market. Rising urbanization, growing population and expansion of the construction industry, etc. are some of the major factors which are expected to contribute towards the dominance of North America region in the total station market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to factors such as technological developments, smart city projects and others.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hexagon AB
Trimble Inc.
Topcon Corporation
Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.
Stonex SRL
South Surveying & Mapping Technology Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Kolida Instruments Co. Ltd.
Hi-Target
Horizon SG
TI Asahi Co., Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering:
Hardware
Services
Manual Total Station
Robotic Total Station
By Application:
Construction
Agriculture
Oil and Gas
Mining
Transportation
Utilities
Forensic Investigation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
