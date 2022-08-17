Airless Pump Market Trends and Challenges 2022 Supporting Growth, Size, Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Airless Pump Market Size study, by Pump Type (Multi Chamber Airless Pumps, Handheld Airless Pumps) by Material (Plastic, Metal) by end use industries (Body Lotions, Hand Care Lotions, Make Up, Perfumes & Deodorants, Liquid Soap, Shampoos & Conditioners, Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Airless Pump Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An Airless Pump refers to a a non-pressurized vacuum dispensing system that operates with help of a mechanical pump in a bottle for dispensing products out of the jar. Airless packaging is helpful in increasing the shelf life of the final product. Airless pumps are widely used in Cosmetics and Personal care products for packaging purposes. Growing personal care and cosmetics industry and rising e-commerce sector in emerging economies are key drivers for the growth of Airless Pump market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- revenue in the Personal Care segment is estimated to reach USD 2.38 trillion in the year 2022 and as per estimations revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of over 10.59% over period of 2022 to year 2025, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 3.2 trillion by the year 2025. In recent events in September 2021, Quadpack, a Barcelona based global manufacturer and provider of hybrid packaging solutions for beauty brands has launched its new range of airless solutions for personal care industry with option of customized design as per requirement of the manufacturer. Also, with rapid urbanization in emerging economies and growing demand for cosmetics and skincare products in emerging Markets, the adoption & demand for Airless Pump is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Supply chain disruptions due to covid 19 restrictions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Airless Pump market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising aging population is influencing the market for personal care and beauty products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rateover the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing cosmetics personal care industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Airless Pump market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

WAGNER

Albea S.A.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Richmond Containers CTP Ltd

Frapak Packaging B.V.

Rieke Corporation

Raepak Ltd.

Unicom International Ltd.

APackaging Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pump Type:

Multi Chamber Airless Pumps

Handheld Airless Pumps

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

By End Use Industries:

Body Lotions

Hand Care Lotions

Make Up

Perfumes & Deodorants

Liquid Soap

Shampoos & Conditioners

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

