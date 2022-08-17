Cleaning Robot Market Size 2022, Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Global Cleaning Robot Market Size study, by Type (Personal Cleaning Robot, Professional Cleaning Robot) by Product (Floor-cleaning Robot, Lawn-cleaning Robot, Pool-cleaning Robot, Window-cleaning Robot, Others) by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Cleaning Robot Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cleaning Robot is an autonomous robot that perform UV sterilization, mopping, and other domestic tasks including cleaning floors, pools, lawns, windows, and other surfaces. Increase in product innovation and key market players developing innovative products has led the adoption of Cleaning Robot across the forecast period. For instance: In August 2021, LG Electronics established LG NOVA, a new Silicon Valley-based innovation center with a collaborative environment to accelerate the growth of innovative ideas in the market.,. This will enable the organization to engage with innovators in North America and throughout the world, resulting in affordable, socially meaningful solutions that push the technologically sophisticated lifestyle to new heights. Also, with the increasing penetration of automation in household appliances, the adoption & demand for Cleaning Robot is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with cleaning robots impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cleaning Robot market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of advanced technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing adoption of cleaning robots would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cleaning Robot market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Maytronics

SoftBank Robotics America, Inc.

gaussian robotics

iRobot Corporation

Dyson

Pentair

LG Electronics

Zodiac Pool Systems LLC

SAMSUNG

ILIFE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Personal Cleaning Robot

Professional Cleaning Robot

By Product:

Floor-cleaning Robot

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

