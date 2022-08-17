UK minister calls on China to seek peaceful resolution to Taiwan Strait tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. Minister for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling on Tuesday (Aug. 16) urged China to find a peaceful solution to Taiwan Strait tensions.

“We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, and we call on China to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means,” Milling, who is currently visiting New Zealand, said in a speech at the British High Commission in Wellington.

She said that the Group of Seven (G7), of which the U.K. is a member, is worried about China’s live-fire exercises and economic coercion on Taiwan. “These risk unnecessary escalation,” Milling said.

Milling mentioned that there is a clear interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait amongst the U.K. and its allies.

The minister said the U.K. and New Zealand are aiming to “boost the resilience of the Indo-Pacific region” in many fields, including climate, trade, security, and science. This is one of the major goals of the U.K.’s foreign policy, she said.

Milling pledged that her country would work with New Zealand to maintain regional security and stability and cooperate with other partners, including the Pacific Islands Forum.

The foreign ministers of the G7 issued a joint statement on Aug. 3 reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and beyond.

Additionally, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the U.K. House of Commons foreign affairs committee and a long-time supporter of Taiwan, is expected to lead a House of Commons delegation to the nation in November or December.