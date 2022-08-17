Fortes slugs 2 HRs, scores winner as Marlins top Padres 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Fortes hit two solo homers and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Peyton Burdick hit a tiebreaking RBI double that scored Fortes, who had singled against Padres reliever Luis García (4-6) and advanced on a groundout before Burdick’s line drive bounced inside the foul line in right.

The Marlins ended a stretch of scoring three runs or less at 16 games, the second-longest drought in the division era. Miami also clinched its first series win at home since a three-game sweep of Colorado on June 21-23.

Down 3-0, the Padres tied it on Manny Machado’s three-run double in the seventh. Miami reliever Andrew Nardi, making his major league debut, allowed singles to Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar and walked Juan Soto. Elieser Hernández (3-6) relieved Nardi, and Machado hit a one-out liner that bounced toward the warning track in left-center.

Dylan Floro followed Miami reliever Richard Bleier after Soto’s leadoff single in the ninth. Machado singled before Floro struck out Josh Bell, Jake Cronenworth and Wil Myers for his third save.

The Padres were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.

Fortes’ solo shot in the second gave Miami an early lead. Fortes drove a sinker from Sean Manaea over the wall in left for his fifth homer.

The Marlins increased their advantage on Jesús Aguilar’s RBI double in the third.

Fortes went deep again in the fourth when his second solo blast landed in the left-field seats.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera threw four scoreless innings but was lifted after 91 pitches. The rookie right-hander allowed three hits, walked two, struck out seven and hit a batter.

Manaea’s outing also lasted four innings. The left-hander gave up three runs, four hits, walked one and struck out six.

ROSTER MOVES

The Padres reinstated INF-OF Matt Beaty from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

The Marlins reinstated RHP Cole Sulser from the injured list and designated RHP Parker Bugg for assignment. They also outrighted RHP A.J. Ladwig to Double-A Pensacola after he cleared waivers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: transferred RHP Craig Stammen (right shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day injured list. ... RHP Drew Pomeranz (right flexor tendon surgery) will have a rehab outing with El Paso at an unspecified date.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (low back spasms) is scheduled for his next rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville at an undetermined date. ... Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder inflammation) will throw in a simulated game Wednesday.

NOTES

Social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.47) will start the series finale for the Padres against Marlins RHP Pablo López (7-7, 3.55) on Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports