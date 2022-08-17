Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|4
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
Springs, Fairbanks (6), Raley (7), Armstrong (7), Adam (8) and Bethancourt; Cortes, Abreu (8) and Trevino. W_Springs 5-3. L_Cortes 9-4. Sv_Adam (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (16).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|022
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Toronto
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|3
Kremer, Tate (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Manoah, Bass (6), Cimber (8), Phelps (9) and Kirk. W_Kremer 5-4. L_Manoah 12-6. Sv_Bautista (7). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (11), Rutschman (7). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (25).
___
|Boston
|410
|000
|000
|—
|5
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|4
|1
Pivetta, Davis (8), Schreiber (8), Barnes (9) and McGuire; Keller, De Jong (3), Brice (7), Bañuelos (9) and Delay. W_Pivetta 9-9. L_Keller 4-9. Sv_Barnes (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|002
|310
|023
|—
|11
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
|9
|1
Gibson, Brogdon (7), Alvarado (8), Nelson (9) and Stubbs; Zeuch, Detwiler (5), B.Farmer (6), Sanmartin (8), Lopez (9) and Papierski. W_Gibson 8-5. L_Zeuch 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hall (9), Castellanos (11), Hoskins (26), Stubbs (5). Cincinnati, Fraley (5), India (8).