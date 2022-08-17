Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/17 10:09
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 300 000 000 3 4 1
New York 000 010 000 1 4 2

Springs, Fairbanks (6), Raley (7), Armstrong (7), Adam (8) and Bethancourt; Cortes, Abreu (8) and Trevino. W_Springs 5-3. L_Cortes 9-4. Sv_Adam (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (16).

___

Baltimore 000 022 000 4 7 1
Toronto 200 000 000 2 7 3

Kremer, Tate (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Manoah, Bass (6), Cimber (8), Phelps (9) and Kirk. W_Kremer 5-4. L_Manoah 12-6. Sv_Bautista (7). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (11), Rutschman (7). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (25).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Boston 410 000 000 5 5 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 030 3 4 1

Pivetta, Davis (8), Schreiber (8), Barnes (9) and McGuire; Keller, De Jong (3), Brice (7), Bañuelos (9) and Delay. W_Pivetta 9-9. L_Keller 4-9. Sv_Barnes (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 002 310 023 11 18 0
Cincinnati 003 000 001 4 9 1

Gibson, Brogdon (7), Alvarado (8), Nelson (9) and Stubbs; Zeuch, Detwiler (5), B.Farmer (6), Sanmartin (8), Lopez (9) and Papierski. W_Gibson 8-5. L_Zeuch 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Hall (9), Castellanos (11), Hoskins (26), Stubbs (5). Cincinnati, Fraley (5), India (8).