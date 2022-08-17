Alexa
Taiwan foreign minister confers medal to outgoing Guatemalan ambassador

Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado receives Order of Brilliant Star for efforts in advancing bilateral ties

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/17 10:15
Guatemalan Ambassador Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (Aug. 16) presented the Order of Brilliant Star to outgoing Guatemalan Ambassador to Taiwan Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado in recognition of his efforts to deepen the friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala during his tenure.

Wu said Gomez spared no effort to enhance relations between Taiwan and Guatemala and actively promoted exchanges in the economy, trade, investment, art, culture, tourism, and sports between the two countries, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. These have resulted in greatly deepening the friendship between the two countries and the friendly interactions between the two peoples, he said.

Wu also thanked Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and his foreign ministry for their public support for Taiwan as China is threatening the nation militarily.

Gomez expressed his sincere gratitude to the Taiwanese government for awarding him the prestigious medal. The ambassador said he was honored to have witnessed Taiwan and Guatemala bonding over the values of freedom, democracy, and sovereignty over the past three years.

Taiwan has always stood by Guatemala’s side, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has always offered to lend a helping hand, which proves that one can see who true friends are amidst hardships, he said.

Gomez said he was pleased to see the development of various cooperation opportunities between the two nations, which caused him to believe that the solid friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala would last from generation to generation.

As a sign of flourishing relations, the Guatemalan embassy in Taiwan opened a commercial counselor office in January to boost bilateral trade and investment relations. Trade volume between the two countries reached US$92 million (NT$2.76 billion) in 2021, according to Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo.

The Order of Brilliant Star is a civilian medal given to foreigners or citizens who make outstanding contributions to the development of Taiwan.
Taiwan
Guatemala
Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado
Order of Brilliant Star
Joseph Wu

