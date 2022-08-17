Snapplify announces expansion in Australia to support education

Impactful edtech company empowers educators, parents, and students around the world

Buy and sell teacher-created resources via Snapplify's Teacha! resource marketplace (https://www.TeachaResources.com) for teachers and parents.

Run a free digital library (https://bit.ly/2Tqfhi6) alongside integrated, science-backed literacy and reading-skill development programmes.

Ensure student access on- and off-campus, and enable students to read and learn offline, on any device.

Increase accessibility of learning materials with accessibility features, including text-to-speech, large-print, and dyslexia fonts.

Utilise analytics to spot gaps and inform teaching strategies.

Centralise user management with single sign-on solutions and identity management that support institutions' existing active directory systems.

Make e-learning adoption easier by integrating with their favourite tools: from Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams, to Moodle, Canvas, D2L Brightspace, Blackboard, and hundreds more LMSes.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - EQS Newswire - 17 August 2022 - Global edtech company Snapplify ( https://www.Snapplify.com ) has officially expanded in Australia, bringing free e-library technology, educational resources, and time-saving teaching tools to the country. This follows the company's expansion across Africa and the UK, where Snapplify has offices.Attending Melbourne Edtech Week ( https://bit.ly/3PrL8qP ) last week, Snapplify CEO Wesley Lynch said: 'Our edtech solutions have been built to address challenges faced by educational institutions – meaning that we have focused on increasing access to top-quality content and resources; ensuring that educational materials can be accessed offline; empowering schools with integrated literacy intervention tools; and perhaps most importantly, saving teachers time so that they can do what they do best: teach.'Recent research has suggested that Australian teachers' work has not only intensified in recent years, but that they have higher workloads and fewer resources ( https://bit.ly/3dz99io ) than their global counterparts.'Snapplify's technology is widely applicable and already being used by thousands of educational institutions (primary to tertiary) across 25+ countries,' notes Lynch.With increased access to content and teaching resources, over 100 000 teachers are using Snapplify's solutions to promote reading, build 21st-century skills, and save time. 'We know we can make a positive impact to education in Australia and we're excited about building relationships here,' said Lynch.Snapplify's edtech solutions allow educators and institutions to:Established in South Africa in 2012, the company has seen impressive traction in recent years. In 2020, the company acquired Teacha! ( www.TeachaResources.com ), diversifying Snapplify's fast-growing educational portfolio, and highlighting the edtech company's already established position as a serious contender in the global e-learning market.industry. Register for Snapplify Engage for freeor explore Snapplify's Teacha! resource marketplaceHashtag: #Snapplify

About Snapplify:

Snapplify is a global edtech company specialising in education technology solutions that take the 21st-century campus to the next level. Thousands of educational institutions around the world use Snapplify every day to teach, learn, and access educational content.



Established in 2012, the company has expanded into 25+ territories, with offices in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Europe, the UK, and the US.



Snapplify's has received global recognition for its transformational education solutions. Most recently, Snapplify was an Edtech Awards (2022) finalist, was awarded an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Industry Leadership (2021); was a Bett Award (2020) finalist in the Innovator of the Year category; was shortlisted for the global Reimagine Education E-learning Award (2021) and named the overall winner of the Reimagine Education Africa Region Gold Award (2020 & 2021); and was included on the esteemed HolonIQ EdTech 50 list (2020 & 2021) – honours that are indicative of the company's calibre in tech innovations.



Download image: https://bit.ly/3du2q9A (Jean Vermeulen (Head of Teacha!), Mark Seabrook (Operations Director) and Wesley Lynch (CEO) from Snapplify)



Video: this video





